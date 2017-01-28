Thursday , 2 February 2017
Ondo Assembly Impeach Speaker, Deputy Over Alleged N15m Fraud

niyi January 28, 2017

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Princess Jumoke Akindele was on Friday evening impeached during an emergency plenary session over an alleged N15 million fraud.

Hon Akindele, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member representing Okitipupa 2 was impeached alongside her Deputy, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division.

The suspension process was executed by 14 lawmakers, including five All Progressives Congress (APC) and nine PDP members.

Mr Bode Adeyelu, the Clerk and the mace were present during the session.

She was alleged to have withdrawn N15 million from the House account without parliamentary approval.

Mr Malachi Coker, member representing Ilaje 2 constituency, was sworn in by the clerk as the acting Speaker while Ayo Arowele representing Owo constituency was sworn in as Deputy Speaker.

