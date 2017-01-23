OOU Produces 43 First Class Graduates, 41 PhD Holders

Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU), Ago – Iwoye has produced 43 First Class and 41 PhD graduates in its combined 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Convocation ceremony with a total of 5,809 graduands.

The Vice – Chancellor, Prof. Saburi Adesanya, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday at the institution’s main campus in Ago – Iwoye ahead of OOU 35th anniversary and convocation slated for this January 31st, also said 811 graduates made the Second Class Upper honour list.

Adesanya said that 1, 192 graduated with Third Class honours, while 20 others had pass.

According to him, in future, students that are not doing well in their chosen disciples, may be advised to move to other areas where they stand a chance of finishing with better grades than passes.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Vice – Chancellor disclosed that the university senate has approved the introduction of new programmes – Bsc. Nursing, Veterinary Medicine, Estate Management, Building Technology, Radiology and Music as part of growth.

He said the facilities and manpower for the new programmes are already on ground while the consultation is on – going with the National University Commission(NUC) to enable commence teaching of those courses by next academic session.

Adesanya, however, lamented that the institution’s Islamic studies(Education), Christian Religious Knowledge(Education) and History(Education) have not been accredited by the NUC.

He blamed the problem on low patronage of the three disciplines by students but assured that the university has started putting measures in place attract more students in future.

Source: TheNationOnline

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: