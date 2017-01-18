Oprah Winfrey covers PEOPLE Magazine and gushes over 42.5 lbs weight loss

After many years of openly battling her weight, Oprah Winfrey proclaims in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine that she is “finally at peace with food.”

For all of her success, there was one challenge the media mogul was yet to conquer: her struggle with weight.

She was determined to lose 20 lbs. in the summer of 2015, but an ankle injury derailed those hopes. While laid up for a month “eating jalapeño bagels,” she gained 17 lbs. “You are doing some serious eating and not moving,” she says in PEOPLE’s new cover story about that difficult time. “I was in yet another funk about my weight.”

Then one day she received the call that would set her on a new course. Weight Watchers offered her a basic endorsement deal, which she turned down to negotiate purchasing 10 percent of the company.

Now, after 17 months on the program, Winfrey, 62, has lost 42.5 lbs. “And that .5, honey child, counts!” she exults.

Watch Behind-the-scene video of her cover shoot below.

