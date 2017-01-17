Osinbajo Jets Off To Switzerland For World Economic Forum

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria early hours of Tuesday for Davos, Switzerland to participate in this year’s World Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland. He is leading the Nigerian delegation made up of ministers and special advisers.

They included Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

A statement from Osinbajo’s office on Tuesday stated that “At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature.”

It added that the “The yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.

“Besides, the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others.

The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism.” While in Davos, the Vice President would also hold meetings with some of the global companies and other leaders attending the forum.

He is expected back to Abuja on Friday.

