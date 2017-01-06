Sunday , 8 January 2017
Osufia, Aki and Paw Paw Star in new movie, ‘MMM Don Crash’ (Watch)

Seyi Peters 1 day ago

The much awaited Nollywood movie on controversial financial scheme MMM debuted recently. Titled “MMM Don Crash”, the movie stars Nkem Owoh, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bishop Umo Imeh, Nicole Banna and Chizzy Alichi.

MMM

Synopsis:

Sgt Wilberforce (Nkem Owoh) is determined to marry Lara (Chizzy Alichi) the woman after his heart, but his kids kick against his choice of wife.

According to the producers, the movie is a must see intriguing comedy that will have you asking for more.

One comment

  1. Elizabeth
    January 7, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Why can’t Nigerian movie producers have sense for once, what is all this for goodness sake

    Reply

