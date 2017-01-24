Osun State Varsity Shut Down Indefinitely

The management of Osun State University (Uniosun) yesterday ordered students of the institution to proceed on mid semester break with immediate effect.

The sudden break may not be unconnected with the death of a student of the institution earlier in the day and the tension generated by the shooting of two students of the institution at the weekend.

Though the victims of the shooting were recuperating at the hospital, the death of another student in a private hospital today infuriated the students who accused the hospital of negligence.

A press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro stated that the students mobilized to protest the death of the student while the management of the hospital claimed that the deceased was advised to be admitted on Sunday when she came for treatment but declined.

The hospital insisted that she was rushed in a critical situation to the hospital yesterday while efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive.

In another statement issued and signed by the acting registrar of the university, Mr Gafar Shittu, the university said the students must immediate proceed on mid semester break.

Meanwhile, the indigenous association of students, Osogbo National Students Union (ONSU) has demanded the probe of the policemen arrested over the shooting of the two students.

The union lamented that the incident threatened the peace of Osogbo and insisted that the matter must be investigated and that the errant policemen must be brought to book.

In a statement jointly signed by the President and Public Relations Officer of ONSU, Adeyemi Idris and Obarayese Sikiru, the body expressed worry that the policemen that were supposed to protect the citizens were the ones endangering their lives.

According to the statement, “It is our belief that the police who claim to be friends of the people should always act their words. It is not enough for them to act on information without thorough investigations.

“We acknowledge the effort of the state government of Osun and police top hierarchy in the state at dousing the tension which almost degenerated into chaos.

“Osogbo people are known for peace and security agent should assist in maintaining the peace.

“We appeal for calm on the part of the students of the university and we want to implore the police authorities to investigate the incident dispassionately to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.”

Source: Leadership

