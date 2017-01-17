Pakistani Woman Sentenced To Death For Honor Killing Of Her Daughter

A Pakistani woman, Perveen Rafique has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for burning her daughter alive for ‘bringing shame to the family’ in what is commonly referred to as a honor killing.

18-year-old Zeenat Rafique was strangled to death and then her body burnt by her mother and her brother after she eloped without their blessing. She had lived with her husband for a month before she returned to attempt a reconciliation with her family in June 2016.

Her mother and brother then tied to a bed and set her on fire before Perveen Rafique went to police and turned herself in, offering no remorse or regret over her actions.

Zeenat’s brother, Ahmer Rafique was also sentenced to life in prison.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: