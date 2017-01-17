Pastor, 4 Others Arrested For Snatching SUV In Lagos

The Police in Lagos have arrested a senior Pastor at the Ministry of the Holy Ghost, Joe Akan, and four of his accomplices for their involvement in the snatching of a Toyota Highlander SUV in Agege area of Lagos State.

According to reports by Vanguard, the alleged mastermind of the car theft, Uche, who is on the run, planned the robbery sometimes last week with one Charles Lekan and Pastor Akan.

They invited two other suspects, Obi Isaac, 33, and Wasiu Jamiu, 26, to perfect their operation which took place last Friday.

Meanwhile, trouble started after they were unable to sell the car at an initial price of N800,000.

It was gathered that, they enlisted the services of another accomplice, Olufemi Emmanuel, 39, believed to be agent to assist in selling the car.

The car was taken to three prospective buyers at Owode, Ogun State, Ladipo and Fagba area of Lagos, where the buyers wanted to pay N300,000.

While others agreed to sell it at the give-away price, Lekan refused, an action that led to a misunderstanding between them, with Olufemi (agent) threatening to report them to the police if they sold it for N300,000.

It was further gathered that the suspects removed some parts from the vehicle which they sold at Ladipo. They were alleged to have given Pastor Akan N50,000.

Pastor Akan while speaking denied his involvement in the car theft, saying “I was at the mechanic workshop (last Wednesday), servicing my bus when I was apprehended by some policemen over my involvement in a car robbery I never participated in.

“I resisted at first, but after they showed me their ID cards and a gun, I followed them to the station, where they told me that my conductor mentioned my name during interrogation.”

In his statement, Charles who reportedly shared the same working place with the leader of the gang, Uche, blamed his involvement on hunger.

“Uche and I worked together at Atogba garage in Agege. I decided to assist him to snatch the highlander SUV, which he said would be sold for N800,000 because I needed money to feed my family as customers are no longer coming as they used to.

“This is my first time of doing this. We did not use any gun or weapon on the owner; we only took the car and sped off,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, while speaking with journalists over the matter said officials are already on the trail of the escaped leader, Uche.

According to her, the suspects would soon be charged to court where they will face the wrath of the law.

