Pastor Heals Woman With Vaginal Warts With His Shoe (VIDEO)

A video uploaded on the Facebook page of Pastor Zendile Andries November of Victorious Faith Ministries, South Africa, shows the pastor asking one of his female congregants whether she has “pimples” on her vagina.

When she said ‘yes’‚ a man removes November’s shoe and the pastor is seen handing it to the woman to place between her thighs. She then suddenly falls to the floor with the shoe between her thighs.

Another female member is then shown saying that she went to the bathroom with the woman and that she is now healed and will finally be able to sleep with her husband.

The woman is crying and there are cheers all round as the pastor tells her to rush home – meaning home to her husband as she is healed.

Source: BreakingTimes

