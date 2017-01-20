PDP’s Stand On Staff Audit Shameless – Gov Bello

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello yesterday lost his cool and descended verbally on the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a shameless entity with a knack for infantile jealously.

He, however, sympathised with the party, saying the state government understood the frustration of the PDP on the recently concluded Staff Verification Exercise in the State.

Bello who was reacting to the spate of criticisms showered on him by the party over the staff verification exercise conducted in the state recently said the party was merely being jealous of the achievements of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in repositioning the civil service.

Speaking through his director general on media and publicity, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, the governor added that the staff audit exercise is a feat the PDP failed to achieve in 12 years.

Fanwo said, “We sympathise with the PDP over its frustrations. First, the party was roundly defeated in the State during the last round of elections and now, the Governor has achieved a major feat of repositioning the civil service within his first year in office against the failure of PDP to achieve same in 12 years. To enlighten the PDP, the staff audit is not only about removing ghost workers from the payrolls, but to develop data for pension administration and electronic register. We are enthroning positive change in the service.

“Also, the PDP administrations between 2003 and 2015 supervised the infestation of the civil service with unprecedented corruption. Some of the party leaders loaded the government payrolls with names of their underage children and relatives.

Fanwo urged the PDP to construct credible opposition to put the governor on his toes, saying the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello will not bulk under the weight of destructive criticism.

Source: Leadership

