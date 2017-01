At a Chinese theme park, an ice slide was installed for penguins to enjoy a thrill ride and entertain onlookers.

The Harbin Polarland park in Heilongjiang Province is drawing crowds to its penguin exhibit with a slide made of ice that the flightless birds appear to enjoy riding.

A video recorded at the park in late December shows human helpers guiding the penguins up the small stairs and down the tiny slide.

