Over 100 People Injured In New York Train Crash

Yinka Agunbiade 19 hours ago

A New York City train derailed after ramming into a bumper at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during Wednesday’s morning rush hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan area’s second major rail accident since late September.

The train derailed as it made its way into the terminal (Picture: Fire Department New York/ Twitter) 76 injured as train derails in New York

Emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub at about 8:30 am local time, the New York City Fire Department said.

While none of the injuries were life-threatening, at least 11 people were sent to the hospital, Deputy Assistant Chief Dan Donoghue said at a briefing at the crash site.

The train, arriving from the Queens neighbourhood of Far Rockaway, failed to stop on time and struck a bumping block at a fairly low rate of speed, which caused it to derail, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the briefing.

About 103 people were injured in the accident, the fire department said. The front two cars of the six-carriage train were severely damaged.

epa05697861 New York City Fire Department personnel treat an injured passenger after an accident involving a Long Island Railroad commuter train accident at the Atlantic Terminal Station in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 04 January 2017. At least 103 people have been treated by the FDNY, all non-life threatening, after the commuter train accident. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

The engineer was probably responsible for failing to stop the train before it hit the bumper, said Tom Prendergast, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the LIRR.

At that speed, it’s pretty much the locomotive engineer’s responsibility to stop the train,” Prendergast said.

