Performers Set Record For Stairs Climbed While Balancing A Person On The Head

A pair of Vietnamese performers showed off their exceptional balancing skills by climbing a set of stairs while one balanced the other on his head.

Circus duo Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co climbed a total of 90 steps together at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, Spain, to claim the Guinness World Record for “Most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.”

One of the two brothers held himself upside down, with his arms and legs extended, on top of the other’s head as he climbed the record amount of stairs in 52 seconds.

The brothers were congratulated by Girona Mayor Marta Madrenas after they nearly quadrupled the previous record of 25 stairs set by Tang Tao and Su Zengxian of China in 2014.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: