Sunday , 29 January 2017
This photo of Dream Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is so cute, you’ll be powerless to hate it.

tosin January 28, 2017

The pic, posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, shows Khloe holding baby Dream while she grins at her auntie Kylie.
Little does she know the complicated web she is tangled in.

Dream Kardashian, adorable spawn of ex-couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, doesn’t realize that her half brother, King Cairo, was fathered by Chyna’s ex, and Kylies current boyfriend, Tyga, who has also suggested he wants a threesome with Dream’s other auntie, Kendall.Obviously, there’s some weirdness in that family.

