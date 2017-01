Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and other members of the BBOG campaign group on Monday honoured the Federal Government’s invitation of a guided tour to Sambisa Forest to search for the kidnapped Chibok Girls.

Recall, the group replied via its co-convener, Mrs Ezekwesili responded to the FG’s invitation on Sunday night via an e-mail confirming its readiness to go on a tour of the dreaded forest that has housed the Boko Haram sect before being re-captured by the Nigerian Army.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: