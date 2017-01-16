Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Photos from Wizkid’s alleged son’s birthday party

Seyi Peters 23 hours ago

Happy Birthday Ayodeji Balogun! Wizkid’s rumoured son turned one year old yesterday, January 15, 2017.

ayodeji-balogun-is-one

The U.S. based mom, Binta Diamond Diallo ensured he had a birthday party befitting of a king.

Binta Dallo

See more photos below.

Binta Dallobinta kindf

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

priyanka-chopra-things-to-know-about-the-quantico-star

Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Being Hurt On Set

Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who wished …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946