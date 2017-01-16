Photos from Wizkid’s alleged son’s birthday party

Happy Birthday Ayodeji Balogun! Wizkid’s rumoured son turned one year old yesterday, January 15, 2017.
The U.S. based mom, Binta Diamond Diallo ensured he had a birthday party befitting of a king.
See more photos below.
