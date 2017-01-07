Physically Challenged Wife Commits Suicide Over Daughter’s Defilement

A 35-year-old physically challenged housewife (name withheld) in Edjeba Street, Warri metropolis, Delta State, yesterday morning allegedly killed herself following the defilement of her six-year-old daughter by suspected rapists.

It was reliably gathered that the woman allegedly committed suicide by drinking an insecticide poison in a container popularly called Ango 90 after chasing away her daughter’s defiler from her room.

Family sources said the physically challenged woman allegedly committed suicide when her daughter was defiled by suspected rapists who had earlier burgled her provision store.

Sources said her husband may have also contributed to her death as he often brought home his girlfriends who usually ridiculed her for her predicament.

Unconfirmed sources said the woman had also allegedly caught her husband in bed with her teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

The Divisional Police Officer, Daudu Police Station, Warri, Mr. Chris Akpe, confirmed that the police found the woman’s body lying on the ground in her room with a container believed to be insecticide Ango 90.

He said investigation was ongoing.

Source: Leadership

