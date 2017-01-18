Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Plateau Police Nabs Woman Moving 15 Teenagers To Anambra

Deolu 4 hours ago

The Plateau State Police Command has intercepted a 27-year-old woman conveying 15 minors from Bauchi State to Anambra State.

police

The development came days after Police also in Plateau intercepted two trucks loaded with 145 children.

The woman, Rifkatu Bello, suspected to be trafficking the teenagers, was intercepted around Gada Biyu in Jos Tuesday evening.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Tyopev Terna said the minors included 14 females and one male.

Tyopev disclosed that they were between the ages of 13 and 15.

He added that the suspect was presently being held at the Police A division, while investigation into the matter had commenced.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

21ccnamdi-azikiwe-nxpowerlite-copy-e1484666017283

Senate Fails To Stop Closure Of Abuja Airport As Engineers, Ministers, Julius Berger Disagree

Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946