Police Arrest 11 Staff Of Radio Kano For Vandalising Transmitter

The Kano State Police Command have arrested 11 members of staff of the Kano State Radio, including the Director, Engineering services over alleged vandalism of transmitter at the station.

The vandalized transmitter which is located at Jogana Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state has made the station to be off air for three days and counting.

Confirming the arrests in an interview with reporters in Kano on Monday, the state Police Spokesperson, Magaji Majiya said the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, January 12 after the management of the station reported the matter to the police.

According to him, those currently in police custody include five security guards, two engineers and two generator operators among others.

Mr. Majiya stated that the suspects vandalised the transmitter when they tried to remove something from it.

“Our investigation will determine whether it was a sabotage or not. So the suspects are now in our custody assisting us in the investigation,” he said.

