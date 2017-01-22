Police Arrest Man For Duping 17 Victims Over Fake SARS Job In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command have apprehended a man, identified as Kabiru Oladipupo, for his involvement in the scamming of seventeen job seekers.

The 26-year-old Osun State indigene confessed to promising to get the victims a job at the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, thereby duping them to the tune of N391, 550 in Ilorin, the State capital.

Parading the suspect on Saturday morning, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olusola Amore, told newsmen that on January 8, Azeez Ibrahim and 17 others reported at G Division, Oloje, Ilorin that in September 2016, Oladipupo of Gaa-Saka area of Ilorin presented himself to them as a Federal SARS officer.

“According to Ibrahim, the Police boss said, Oladipupo claimed to be in charge of the recruitment for the squad and collected amounts ranging from N10,000 to N30,000 from candidates like him, totaling N391,550.

“The police traced the culprits to their hideout and arrested Oladipupo but his accomplice escaped.

“Upon interrogation, Oladipupo confessed to the crime and that they used Madi Primary School, Ogundele in Ilorin as their training ground.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspects

“The suspect would soon be charged to court,” the CP stated, adding that passport photographs and credentials of the victims were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect (Oladipupo) while confessing claimed his fleeing accomplice was the mastermind of the scam but absconded when their activities were discovered.

