Police Arrest, Release Pop Singer, Harrysong

Pop singer Harrison Tare Okiri popularly called Harrysong was reportedly arrested yesterday in Lagos, by men of the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the lingering face off between him and his former management,Five Star Music owned by Kcee and his younger brother, e-money.

According to reports, Harrysong was picked up by mobile policemen yesterday morning at his residence.

He was said to have been arrested for alleged breach of contract, fraud among other issues.

However, at press time, the “Better Pikin” crooner could not be reached as his cell phone was switched off. But his publicist, Desmond Ika who was uncomfortable when Saturday Vanguard reached him on the telephone promised to get back to us. He never did. But our source later confirmed that he has been released.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Acting Public Relation Officer, Lagos State Police, ASP Famous-Cole Olarinde said, they were not aware of the arrest.

It would be recalled that, the Delta State-born singer who announced his exit from Five Star Music last November, to set up his own record label, Alterplate, has been embroiled in a cold war with the record label over the breach of contract. But Harrysong severally had denied, having any issues with his former label owners, claiming that the quest to express himself in a new platform informed his decision to part ways with his former management.

Speaking after he parted ways with the label, Harrysong said, “My contract with Five Star Music has expired and I decided to unveil my own record label. I have learned a lot after I left Question Mark, the first record label I worked with before I moved to Five Star Music. And when the contract expired, I aspired to grow and to express myself in another platform. That’s why I set up the Alterplate and you would see that it is not just a record label, but also a lot of things. This is a dream I have nurtured for many years now. I am very grateful to God that it has become a reality.”

Explaining further, the “Better Pikin” crooner said, I will always respect Five Star Music where I learnt the ropes. I can still do some stuffs for them such as writing songs or anything they want me to do for them.

Source: Vanguard

