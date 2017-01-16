Police Arrest Ritualist With Human Head In Oyo

A 30-year-old man identified as Musiliu Taoheed is presently cooling off in the net of the Oyo State Police Command after being caught in possession of a human head.
The Spokesperson for the Police in Oyo State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, while parading the suspect told journalists that Taoheed was apprehended with a human head he severed from a corpse buried at the back of Basic Community Primary School in Olomi area of Ibadan, the state capital.
He said, “As he was about to be driven to the station, hoodlums blocked the road, demanding that jungle justice be meted on the suspect.
“A reinforcement from the police saved the day as the hoodlums destroyed the police van and also attempted to burn the van down.”
While confessing to the crime, Taoheed said he was meant to deliver the human head to intending money ritualists.
“I usually visit grave yards in the night and when I am sure no one must be passing by, I dig up corpses and cut their heads off,” the suspect, who is currently being investigated and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, said, adding that it was his second time of engaging in such act.