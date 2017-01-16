Police Arrest Ritualist With Human Head In Oyo

A 30-year-old man identified as Musiliu Taoheed is presently cooling off in the net of the Oyo State Police Command after being caught in possession of a human head.

The Spokesperson for the Police in Oyo State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, while parading the suspect told journalists that Taoheed was apprehended with a human head he severed from a corpse buried at the back of Basic Community Primary School in Olomi area of Ibadan, the state capital.

He added that the residents of the area who noticed his suspicious movements alerted the police, after which the personnel responded swiftly and arrested him.

Ajisebutu however, stated further that the suspected criminal was saved by Police reinforcements after hoodlums blocked the road saying he should be released to them so they can kill him on the spot.

