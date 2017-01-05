Police Arrests 4 For Raping Wife And Robbing Husband Of N35,000 In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command have arrested four persons, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina, Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato for their involvement in the gang raping of a housewife in Yali, the Ganjuwa area of the state.

Reports say, the suspects on November 28, had the couple’s residence and attacked the husband, Abubakar Mohammed, before taking turns to have sex with the wife.

It was gathered that, the hoodlums demanded N150,000 ransom but the husband could only afford N35,000–which they collected before fleeing the apartment.

The suspects were arrested on New Year’s day by detectives of the Ganjuwa Division after an intelligent tip-off, the Police Spokesperson SP Haruna Mohammed, told reporters while parading the suspects on Wednesday.

He added that “The suspects were arrested round 8pm on the New 12 months’s Day following an intelligence report. They have been nabbed by the detectives hooked up to the Ganjuwa division in collaboration with a vigilance group.

“Armed with cutlasses, the suspects went to the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed and raped his spouse after which they threatened to kidnap his mom.

“He gave them a sum of N35,000, and pleaded with them to not kidnap his mother following their threats.

“The suspects, nevertheless, seized his bike pending when he would pay the excellent ransom.

“The police recovered two cutlasses from them and the bike receipts as reveals,” Haruna stated.

