Police Intercept Trucks Carrying 145 Stolen Kids In Plateau

Two trucks conveying not more than 145 stolen underage kids from Bauchi and Jigawa states were on Monday intercepted by the Plateau State Police Command

Terna Tyopev, the Spokesperson of the Police in the state disclosed this while speaking to newsmen.

According to him, the children, aged between four and eight years, “were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

“Our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know,” he said.

Tyopev stated further that the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, (JNI) and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with Bauchi and Jigawa governments for the return of the children to their parents.

He however, gave the assurance that the police would ensure those behind the evil act are arrested and charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau State, North-central states and the nation at large,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer urged the public to report the presence of strange children in their environment and also to cooperate with the force to rid the society of such negative acts.

