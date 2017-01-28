Four alleged notorious defilers have been arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping section of the Abia State Intelligence Department in Umuahia, the state capital.

They were arrested for allegedly defiling and terrorizing female members of the

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and market women at Elughu Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area and its environs.

Their arrest came after their victims reported their ordeal to the State CID.

Following a tip-off from members of the public, the suspects – Nkeiru John Iwuoha, also known as Damage, 40; Ifeagwu Kalu, also known as Eskimo, 34; Chukwu Ogbonnaya, 26; and Onyebuchi Kalu, 24, were nabbed by the operatives on Tuesday.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, said the women of the affected community had closed their shops some weeks back to protest the ugly attack and r*pe in the area by the suspects.

The CP said, “Information given to the police will be treated with the absolute confidentiality it deserves.”

While assuring Abia residents that the State Police Command would continue to partner members of the public to fight heinous crimes, the CP added: “Some of the defiled victims has identified the suspects in custody and the suspects have also confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.”

Source: Dailypost

