Police Releases All Suspects In The Murder Of RCCG Evangelist, Eunice Elisha

Deolu 19 hours ago

The Nigeria Police Force has released all the arrested suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of 42 year old RCCG evangelist, Eunice Elisha, in Abuja on July 9th 2016.

According to the FCT Police spokesman, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, the suspects were released because police investigation could not establish any evidence linking them to the murder of the late Evangelist.

He however stated that the suspects were released on the condition that they will be called up for interrogation whenever the need arises. He said investigations into the matter is still ongoing.

Source: BreakingTimes

