Police Rescue 14-year-Old Boy Who Flee From Jos In Lagos

A 14- year old boy identified as Israel Solomon, who fled his parent’s home in Jos was on Tuesday intercepted and rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command in Ojota area of Lagos State.

Our correspondent gathered that Solomon, a Birom by tribe, was seen wandering in Ojota Bus Stop, when the operatives decided to call him for questioning.

Police said he told them that his parents live in Mango Junction, Opposite Gada Biyu, Jos and could not give reasons why he ran away from home.

“ All entreaties to make him give reasons for his actions proved abortive. Solomon said the bus conveying him from Jos got to Lagos late at Sunday evening,” the police said.

They added that checks on his body did not betray any evidence of physical abuse, as he also could not give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos, Plateau.

The police added that he would be taken from there to a station where radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.

Solomon said he passed the night sleeping under the foot bridge at the Ojodu Berger Bus Stop, adding that he was trekking from Ojodu Berger to Ojota when the officer cited him wandering.

According to him, he knew no relatives in Lagos before embarking on the journey.

Solomon has been taken to Olusosun Police Station, behind Phillip, Ojota by the RRS Team.

Source: Leadership

