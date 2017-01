Portrait of Chief Razaq Okoya and wife released to celebrate his 77th birthday

Photographs of Chief Razaq Okoya and his younger wife, Sade, has been released to mark the industrialist 77th birthday.

The chairman of Eleganza Group of industries and his fashionista wife were photographed in their palatial home in Lekki Ajah.

Watch highlights as the Mega industrialist celebrates in style.

