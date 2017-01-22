Presidency Denies Buhari Death Rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari is well and alive, the presidency said late on Saturday after a news website published a story that the Nigerian leader has passed away in London.

Metro-uk.com, which can be confused for the more recognised metro.co.uk, ascribed the source of its story to unnamed officials of the Nigerian High Commission in London and a presidential aide who claimed Buhari died of an “unknown disease”.

But the presidency insisted all is well with the 74-year old Nigerian leader.

“Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent,” tweeted Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media adviser.

“He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time,” said another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday for London to “undergo routine medical check-ups” during a short holiday and was expected to resume work on February 6. In his absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as as president.

His current visit would make it the second time in less than a year he has gone to Britain for medical treatment.

The president visited London in June 2016 for treatment to what the presidency described as a persistent inner ear infection, which caused him to pull out of several scheduled engagements.

