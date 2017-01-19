President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a 10 day vacation beginning from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki during plenary on Thursday, Buhari said the vacation would be a working leave.

The letter read that the 10 day period formed part of his annual vacation for 2017.

According to the letter, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to act as President during the period which Buhari would be away.

This is the third time President Buhari will be transferring power to prof Osinbajo to act as president, since the beginning of his administration in May 2015.

The first time was in February 2016 when the President embarked on a five-day vacation; and the second time was in June 2016 when Mr. Buhari went on a trip to the United Kingdom for medical for treatment of what the Presidency called ear infection.

