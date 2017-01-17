President Yahya Declares State Of Emergency In The Gambia

President Yahya Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency in The Gambia just one day before he is expected to hand over power to President-elect, Adama Barrow.

Jammeh lost the Presidential elections of December 2016 and despite conceding defeat initially, he made a turnaround and said the elections were fraught with irregularities. Talks with an ECOWAS delegation have achieved nothing, with Jammeh insisting he would stay in power past January 19.

He cited foreign interference in his televised declaration of the emergency and warned against “any acts of disobedience to the laws The Gambia, incitement of violence and acts intended to disturb public order and peace”

ECOWAS leaders are now thought to be considering a military intervention to bring an end to the political uncertainty.

