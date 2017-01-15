Priyanka Chopra Suffers Concussion In Stunt Mishap

The publicist of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra publicist says the Quantico star is “resting comfortably” after suffering a concussion while shooting scenes for the series.

On the show which is now in its second season, Chopra plays former FBI agent and CIA operative-in-training Alex Parrish.

TMZ reported the 34-year-old actress slipped and fell on her head while doing a stunt Thursday.

“There was a minor incident on the N.Y. set of Quantico last night,” an ABC spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

Her personal representative further revealed Chopra was “immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. She is resting comfortably at home on doctors’ orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

