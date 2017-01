Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Being Hurt On Set

Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who wished her well after she was injured on the set of Quantico last week.

Chopra was briefly hospitalized after she suffered a concussion on Thursday, reportedly while performing a stunt. Her representatives said she was released and at home resting.

“Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can,” Chopra tweeted.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: