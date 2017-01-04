Prophet Chukwudi’s Prophecy On Buhari’s Death: Nigerians React

Nigerians, particularly social media users have taken a swipe at a prophet who predicted the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prophesy has caused massive controversy in the social media even as many Nigerians have branded him a fake prophet.

Recall that Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, among his many prophecies for 2017, had said President Buhari will die before 2019 runs outs.

But Nigerians have lambasted prophet Chukwudi, including others who were quick to release prophecies without checking properly.

See some reactions on Facebook below:

A user, Yomi Onabule wrote, “The biggest problem now is, how can we get out of this economic crisis. Instead of all these fake prophecy, that has never ever move Nigeria forward.

“One of the reasons why Naija is so messed up is that we have too many sick people in our country. All they just do, is run their gruffly lousy mouth’s so that they can be known & gain cheap fame.”

One Emma Itodo Abu said, “Mind you, not all those who say lord, Lord shall enter the kingdom of God, but he that does the will of my father who is in heaven.

“They are not prophets, those are the signs of end time, because Jesus said it in the bible that on the last day, many false prophet will come in my name saying, am this, but you should always pray hard so that you will not fall into their trap. ”

Mohammed Mukhtar Musa wrote: “I wonder how some people are so brainless that they listen to various lies from people who call themselves prophets.

“Really it is only in Nigeria that we have fools, brainless and illiterate people that have interest in listening to such lies. It is very unfortunate that some idiot even agree with such lies.”

Yakubu Jibril said: “This is another lie from satanic kingdom. There is no doubt that this is one of d false prophets of this generation and the Holy Bible says, no sinner or wicked man shall go unpunished.”

Onaiwu Kelly Erhabor said: “All rubbish prophecies, at the end of 2015 they all prophesied that a Nigeria former president will die, non-died although we were expecting it to happen because of the way they destroyed the country.”

Augustine Audu said: “Why are people so dubious and fetish for God’s sake? Can all these prophets claiming to prophesy to PMB tell Nigerians on what mountain and valley they met God to discuss PMB last moment on earth and the specific date, month and the year that God informed them.”

Yusuff Quadri wrote: “Stop what you are doing and use your brain. If all these prophesies from all these men of God are truly from God , why are they not the same? SMH.

“Sometimes I wonder why these miss yarning are not punishable by law….How can you open your mouth and prophesy death to someone?” he quizzed

Source: Daily Post

