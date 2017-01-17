Rafael Nadal Progresses Into Australian Open Second Round

Rafael Nadal has progressed into the second round of the Australian Open.

The ninth-seeded Spaniard rolled to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament at Melbourne.

“For me is a great victory,” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “Very happy to keep having chances to play here in Melbourne. Body is good, and that’s the key.”

Nadal won the 2009 Australian Open title, and he reached the final in 2012 and 2014.

After advancing to 20 Grand Slam finals from 2005-14 and winning four of them, Nadal struggled the past two years in the majors. He got to the quarterfinals in Melbourne and at the French Open in 2015, then failed to get past the fourth round in his next five major events. He hasn’t reached a Grand Slam semifinal since winning the French Open for the ninth time in 10 years in 2014.

