Rape: She Told Her Parents He Put Something In Her Vagina

A suspect, Opeyemi Yekini, was on Friday arraigned in Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. Yinka was arrested after the girl told her parents he put something in her vagina.

Yekini, 19, a resident of No, 42, Alhaji Abass Street., Ogudu Lagos was charged on a one-count charge of defilement.

‎The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that ‎ the accused committed the offence at No. 42, Alhaji Abass St., Ogudu, Lagos, sometimes in November 2016.‎

‎She said the accused, who resided in the same compound with the parents of the victim was playing with her and eventually took her to his apartment and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.‎

‎Osayande alleged that it was when the girl got home that she told her parents that the accused put something in her vagina.

‎The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.‎

‎However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.‎

‎The Senior Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

Nwachukwu said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, the other must be a community leader or a cleric, with evidence of tax payments and addresses verified.

‎She adjourned the case till March.7, pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Source: Vanguard

