Ray J Says Whitney Houston’s Death Was His Fault

US singer Ray J has blamed himself for the death of Music legend Whitney Houston.

Ray J made the disclosure on Thursday during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

“It’s something that nobody can explain,” said the 35-year-old who was reportedly dating the legend during her demise. “It’s all my fault. All my fault.”

“It’s all my fault,” a clearly upset Ray J replied X Factor USA star Stacy Francis during the show, revealing a love triangle with Whitney. “All of that that happened. I wasn’t there.”

Stacy also tried to clear up any misconception about her past with both Ray and Whitney in a private chat with British singer Coleen Nolan.

“We were in a club – at a Grammy party – and [Whitney] didn’t understand my relationship with Ray,” Stacy explained. “Even here, we’re cool. He’s a friend and I’ve known his sister and love his sister (Brandy). We’ve known each other since the ’90s.

“We just have a connection. It’s never sexual, never intimate. Whitney didn’t understand that relationship.”

“Ray J threw me under the bus,” she insisted. “When people in America tried to make me out to be something I wasn’t, he never stood up for me. I want to know why he never said anything.

“When Whitney Houston’s sister Pat went on the Oprah show and said I was stalking Whitney Houston in the club, I was not! We were all standing there talking and having a good time, he knows that, he knows the events of the whole night. He never said, ‘This is a friend of my family’.

“I’ve known Ray and his family over 15 years; he never came to bat for me. I wish he had the heart to say, ‘She wasn’t stalking Whitney in the club, she’s a friend’. It was a hard time. I lost everything.”

