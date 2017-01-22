Real Madrid Open Talks for Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid have opened talks over the potential signing of Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to reports.

The Belgian has impressed for Chelsea this season, keeping 12 clean sheets as the Stamford Bridge club fight for the Premier League title.

The Mirror report Courtois is Real Madrid’s prime target for the summer, but the La Liga side are unwilling to part with striker Alvaro Morata as a potential part of the deal.

The Belgium international’s current five-year deal with Chelsea expires in June 2019, and he is yet to agree an extension.

Real Madrid have set aside €30m for Courtois in an attempt to bring the 24-year-old back to Spain’s capital, where he spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid. Preliminary talks are reportedly underway with Courtois’ representatives.

