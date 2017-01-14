Recession – 6,000 Jobs Gone in Maritime Sector – Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) – The maritime sector has lost over 6,000 jobs to the economic recession, and many companies have closed down due to liquidity challenges, the President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Emmanuel Nted, has said.

He spoke at the union’s National Executive Council meeting and Special Delegates Conference in Lagos.

According to him, Intels retrenched over 3,000 workers because of harsh operating environment since the economic recession started.

He said the job losses were affecting the union, with more workers faced with insecurity, which has exposed the lives of their families to risks.

The MWUN chief said it had become more difficult to protect members’ jobs in various branches, adding that the union had not been able to discuss the review of conditions of service.

“Where collective bargaining agreement and conditions of services negotiations are due for review, the union is forced to accept marginal increases where possible and trading off increment, with withdrawal of redundancy threats.

“We appeal to the government to find urgent solution to the recession before it escalates,” Nted said.

He also urged the government to fix the deplorable roads leading to the seaports, adding that the problems is affecting the nation’s economy.

The union leader said apart from the airports and the land borders, the seaports are another entry points for foreigners into the country.

He said quick action should be taken to start the reconstruction of the roads leading to the seaports, since the contract had been awarded to avoid industrial action.

Source: The Nation

