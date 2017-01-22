We Are Refugees In Our Own Country Today, Says Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has lamented that the situation in Nigeria has gone so bad that Nigerians are now refugees in their own country.

Bishop Kukah who advised all Nigerians to always work for peace so as to leave a very peaceful country for our children yet unborn, stressed that, the country belong to all of us hence the need to tow the path of honour.

Speaking when the chairman, WAHADA Forum of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiite, Sokoto state Chapter paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday, Bishop Kukah advised the Islamic Sect to always ensure that they are law-abiding in whatever they are doing.

“I urge you to remain patient, peaceful and law-abiding and conduct yourselves in a manner that commands respect for your religion”.

Bishop Kukah who reminded them that Nigeria is truly going through difficult times, added that, everybody is feeling the pulse, but remained optimistic that things will still get better.

“Nigeria is going through very, very diffcult times. Whether you are rich, poor, Christian or Muslim.

“And there is cloud of uncertainty and fears of the difficulties we are all going through. But that is still a ralling point for all of us to think of the kind country that we would want to build for our children, as Nigeria belong to all of us, not just the rich, poor, powerful or leaders.

“We are refugees in our own country today. But we must have to stay together and I pray that, God should bless our country, give us peace that we can be proud to leave behind a country where our children can grow without fears”

Earlier, WAHADA Forum’s spokesperson, Shehu Suleiman Abdulkadir who lauded Bishop Kukah’s unrelenting effort at peace building both in Nigeria and globally, divulged that, their group was geared towards bridging the gab between Christianity and Islam.

He also condem and condole Bishop Kukah over the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Copy of his speech which was made available to LEADERSHIP read in part, “It gives me pleasure to introduce to you our very small organization geared towards bridging the gap between the two major religions (Christianity and Islam) and creating awareness on the sides of Muslims in embracing peace and mutual understanding for our coexistence.

The group also condemned the killings, maiming and unjust detention of some of their members and leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzakay even as they faulted calls by a section of Muslims and Islamic scholars in Nigeria that IMN be proscribed by the government.

On his part, State Chairman of WAHADA Forum, Hamza Abubakar insisted that IMN (Shiitte) are peace loving people and urged Nigerians to learn how best to stay together in peace.

Source: Leadership

