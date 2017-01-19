My Relationship With Buhari – Dickson

Residents of three communities of Elele-Alimini, and Obelle in Emohua local government and Elele town in Ikwerre local government of Rivers State yesterday barricaded the main entrance of 343 Air Defence Artillery Regiment, Elele, Rivers State in protest over the alleged forceful acquisition of their land by the Nigerian Army.

The protesters claimed that the land runs into hundreds of hectares and that the development had sacked the people of the areas from their farming activities.

The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the senate and the House of Representatives to intervene in the matter and compel the Army to vacate their land.

The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the senate and the House of Representatives to intervene in the matter and compel the Army to vacate their land.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters and chairman of Elele-Alimini council of chiefs, Chief Chibuike Dike, said the people of the areas were worried about the activities of the military.

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, after the yuletide holiday, had an interactive session with some Media Executives and bared his mind on issues of governance, among others. OSA OKHOMINA presents the excerpts

You belong to the PDP and the party right now is not what it should be as an organization because of a lot of internal problems, what do you suggest as the way forward?

In spite of the challenges in Africa’s largest party, the other party is not yet a party. They are learning to be one. Let us pray for strong parties to evolve. We need a strong party in government, cohesive party in government and we also need a strong cohesive party in opposition. It is not in the interest of the party in government for the PDP to disintegrate or be in perpetual crisis. That realization should be there that it is in the interest of the country, it is also in the enlightened self-interest of the APC and its leaders that the PDP does not die or does not implode. You hear all kinds of talks about new parties, mega parties and we know the direction most of the noise is coming from. I just want to say that we are concerned about developments in the party and personally, as chairman of the reconciliation committee, and someone who interacts with the wide spectrum of leadership of our party from across this country, there are indications that very soon with the efforts of top leaders of the party that we will have a way forward. These are all part of normal challenges. It is a process of self-discovery the PDP is going through, finding its feet and identity because all along it has be seen as the party of government and now suddenly we are learning to be in the cold and playing to be the opposition. We are gradually adjusting.

Unfortunately more of it is even happening in the party in government so we wish the standing government well, I personally do. A lot of leaders in the APC are people that I have known and interacted with and I have a lot of respect for a lot of them, they have made a lot of sacrifice for the democratic development of this country by working to even bring up the APC in the first place, a lot of sacrifices. People like us who have been in the opposition appreciate that, it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice on their part to bring up the APC and it is a good development for our country even though my party lost power. I wish the APC to remain united, strong, cohesive but also to allow the PDP to remain united, strong and cohesive and we shouldn’t use state institutions in the political process because once that happens, we politicize everything and the next thing is an indication of a failing state. We hope that doesn’t happen in Nigeria But I assure you the PDP will soon find its way.

Apart from what Edwin Clark said about the Niger Delta, there were critical stakeholders who also expressed concern that the federal government is not sufficiently engaged in dialogue in the Niger Delta. Are you concerned for instance that the former president is being persecuted?

I am not a spokesman for former President Jonathan. I am the governor of Bayelsa state. President Jonathan is from my state and no doubt an elder brother. Someone we regard him as a leader and former president of our country deserves every respect and to be given a fair treatment even as the private citizen that he has now become. As President Jonathan said, we need to be careful about commenting on some of these processes because a number of them are just unfolding, a number of them have not really been taken to their logical conclusion for things to be proven in one way or the other so we should be very careful about that. Talking generally now not just about President Jonathan and his family, I feel that the perception that some of the policies of the present government are selective or are targeted at some persons or some sections is inimical to a number of reforms that the federal government is pursuing and that is not helpful; that perception should be addressed. It may just be a perception and probably it is not real but perceptions are also as important as realities. That should be addressed. Like every leader, he and his family should be treated with decorum and respect that he rightly deserves. Let us see how things play out, there should be less sensationalism.

This country with time will appreciate the kind of sacrifice and service that Jonathan’s presidency gave. Jonathan as a person tried his best and particularly in the area of the use of power. authority. He never used his public authority to harm anybody and the democratic process. You can see what is happening in Gambia now, Gambia is in crisis and for some of us when with time our memoires come out people will know some of the difficult decisions that people had to take in the national interest. I am somebody who believes that leaders should be respected generally. We can disagree, in fact we need to disagree more and agome of the difficult decisions that people had to take in the national interest. I am somebody who believes that leaders should be respected generally. We can disagree, in fact we need to disagree more and agree in the common national interest but in doing so, we treat each other with respect, treat even citizens with respect, people in opposition parties with respect, people who do not share your political views with respect, people with a different ideology with respect, people who do not belong to your religious denomination or faith with respect. In the end what should matter to us, and I think that is why we miss it in this country, is our common humanity first and then our shared heritage as Nigerians if we are indeed a nation because that is what creates a nation. Nation building is not something that comes overnight, we need to all make sacrifices, learn from our mistakes and leaders are not perfect. What is important is underline the ideals of respect for one another, tolerance and if there are issues those issues need to be handled by the appropriate institutions. That way we address those perceptions.

I don’t think we have an alternative, I continue to do so much to maintain peace, stability and order in Bayelsa even though some people at the federal level prefer to see me as a PDP governor. After elections party platforms take the backseat. After elections we should be talking about service delivery, we should be talking about the people, we should be talking about the country, that is the right attitude. You don’t carry partisan divides forward after election because after elections we should be governing and we have shared responsibility for law and order, we have shared responsibilities for impossibilities to work for the stability of this country and Nigeria cannot be stable until every state in Nigeria is safe and stable. No state can be safe and stable until every community, local government or ward is safe. A governor’s first duty is law, order and security; that means sometimes overlooking a lot of things, that means doing things differently, even playing politics differently to create that atmosphere of stability. It is incumbent on those in charge of the federal government to know that when elections are over party differences dies and we all support the peace, security and development of the country.

What will you say is the main challenge of your administration?

Challenges remain funds, funds, funds. I have just talked about major projects being stalled and delayed. The second one is federal collaboration for security and development. That means if some guy misbehaves and he is misguided and is misleading people to be violent it means taking care of that according to the laws without saying this is my party man. Otherwise it means that the country is failing. Any country where people have to survive just because their party man is holding a security position is a failed state. What we are then saying is that the other people should go and arm themselves and non-state actors should take over the state. These are the things that really bothers one. I have said this to everybody that the support I need is stability, security. Don’t play politics with security, law and order at least in my state. I don’t do that.Neither will I allow it. If you don’t apprehend criminals, I may get to a stage where I will mobilize the citizens to apprehend them but I won’t tolerate any unlawful, illegal behavior. That is what is affecting the overall security stability in Bayelsa because they know this governor does not condone lawlessness; criminals know it , anybody they post here know it. Opposition politicians are free, they hold meetings, they criticize me. It is their right, that is democracy we are practicing. You hold a rally against me I will give you a stadium to go and do it. When then President Buhari came to campaign as candidate for president I deployed adequate resources and security to protect him. Some people were blackmailing me because they expected that I should have made the state uncomfortable for him and for him to be pelted with stones as happened under my predecessor in 2011.I don’t do things like that. When APC came I gave them the same stadium to receive all the decampees. They used it for convention: I said pay and use it. When the vice president came to lead the campaign of the APC,,I was there to receive him.hat is the kind of attitude political leaders in the country must have, that is the attitude even the president himself must have. Don’t allow state institutions to be used to undermine openness. Does the EFCC have to be part of APC in his country? Or SSS has to be an arm of APC or the military has to be part of the APC? Do you want to destroy the country? I am not saying that is what is happening. All I am saying is that should not happen. I believe that after elections, we should allow people to perform. When time for campaign comes we start all over. We are all Nigerians. Nobody can intimidate anybody in our own country and we won’t allow that.

What are your major achievements as governor?

I believe that ultimately history and posterity will judge but what I know is that we have made it a priority to invest in education and for now over N40 billion has been spent on physical infrastructure and on policy measures and the results are there. The schools are there, the improved performance of our students is evident. We must learn appropriate lessons in Nigeria. Succeeding governments at different levels and at the federal level abandon education, i.e investing meaningfully in human capital and we are surprised that young ones are sprouting up holding AK47 rifles, kidnapping people all over. What options have we given them in an increasingly competitive world where these days if they are applying for jobs they have to possess certain basic skills in IT and other fields. In my state for example, I met young people holding AK47 rifles and looking up to people who are local war lords as their role models. When you talk about crisis in the Niger delta these are the things so we have to intervene by revolutionary programmes of empowerment and education. Not empowerment in giving money to people but empowering with skills and knowledge. Unfortunately for a politician that is not very rewarding. You see massive investments in the schools I am building and you won’t see people talk about that. If they want to be mischievous they will say yes I spent so so so but you see there is one primary school where children don’t have good seats! Since I became governor we have been paying WAEC fees, we have been paying NECO, we have been paying JAMB fees. We sew school uniforms, supply books, offer basically free education because if you don’t build schools and invest in education you have to build prisons and maybe create more cemeteries because people are going to get killed. In healthcare we have massive investment. Bayelsa has one of the best healthcare facilities in this country. You don’t need to go to the US, Germany or India. Those investments are there already and more healthcare facilities are being built.

Talking about the physical infrastructure itself, to upgrade the living conditions of the people building roads and bridges, I have built more roads than any other government before me and we are still doing that even in spite of the recession. We have done so much not to talk about investing in peace, law and order without which you can’t do anything.

What is the relationship between the governor of Bayelsa state and President Muhammadu Buhari?

I am a governor. The relationship is that Muhammadu Buhari is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our relationship is defined. The president is the father of the nation, commander in chief of the armed forces and ultimate custodian of forces of cohesion. I am head of a federating unit with my own clearly defined areas of authority and influence. My political belief is that the president or whoever is leader of this country should be respected and supported especially in the critical areas of security and economy. There should be constructive engagements at all levels in these areas, not partisan politics . The relationship between the president, myself or any other governor should be one of collaboration and partnership for the good of the country including the good of my people. I don’t think there is any doubt in that.

Governor Wike of Rivers state said the other time that he always does not have access to the president, if he calls him or to see him on serious issues of state and security matters he will not allow him in. Have you at any point in time had such challenges?

First of all I don’t like to comment on a views expressed by a colleague. What I know is that more partnership and collaboration in our setting is helpful to our country, it is helpful to our states and my state is open for partnership. I don’t have to be in APC to partner with federal agencies. In fact today I am going to meet three ministers, other federal officials with regards to issues germane to Bayelsa’s development. That should be the spirit; it should be one of collaboration and I have had meetings with the president and his key officials and I hope to have more to explore and discuss common areas of concern and attention; security moves in the Niger Delta, issues of handling economy and so on and so forth. I believe essentially that difference in party should not affect governance and there should be respect for leadership at all levels. Nigerian leaders should respect each other, those in government and those out of government because in the end, everybody has made contributions. Even people who served before have all made their little contributions to national development which should be acknowledged, which should be respected and people who are serving should be respected; whoever is serving as president of this country should be respected although the APC didn’t accord the former president that respect when he was in office, APC played politics when they were the opposition with anything and everything. They played politics with Boko Haram, played politics with the economy, played politics with fuel subsidy but now came and reversed fuel subsidy. I don’t think that to be in the opposition I need to be abusing the president, I have to be attacking his wife, I think that certain things should be off limit but that does not mean we shouldn’t disagree and that is why I said we should carry out our politics in this country with respect for one another knowing that whether we agree or disagree we are Nigerians and we have our country to work for ourselves.

On the 14th of February you will clock one year in your second term. Given what happened during the election, what is the relationship between you and your opponent, Timipre Sylva?

During elections we were fighting for hearts and minds and we do everything legitimate within ethical boundaries to win. I think the APC thought they were going to run roughshod over us but in Bayelsa, I think they met their match. They met a rock; me and the people of Bayelsa, God was on our side. For me elections are over. Unfortunately he went to tribunal which I thought was another misguided move and this is why I want to appreciate the political leaders in Ondo state, to, particularly appreciate my friend Jegede and appreciate Mimiko and all the leaders, their maturity in saying no we will not challenge this elections. Even with what he (Sylva) did I won seven local governments out of eight and yet I went through all the whole gamut of the court process; tribunal, court of appeal, Supreme Court. People were trying to play a fast one, trying to politicize everything and intimidate people but it didn’t work. By the Grace of God I won.

I made a statement soon after the elections and particularly after the Supreme Court verdict that my hands were open for collaboration. I have APC members appointed into my government, I don’t know of any PDP member appointed in the federal government. I have several APC members in the government of Bayelsa state in one form or the other because after elections we should be talking about the state. I am asking Sylva my friend, former governor – he knows what it means to be a governor of the state, he knows the challenges particularly the economic challenges – to join us using his own party connections and contacts positively to work for development, for security, for peace because in the end that is what our people want. For me I was elected to serve the people so I am open for partnership, collaboration and cooperation. I want him to work with us and with his support we can jointly move our state forward.

Dike stated that the host communities have been under intimidation and neglected by the military, adding that they were not allowed to farm on their land again.

The chairman said the communities have since been sacked by the military from their settlement, noting that if was done that the people may not have a piece of land for farming.

He said, “The problem is that the Army barrack has encroached into our land. They are not meant to take our land by force. If they need land they should negotiate with the people. They have taken over 500 hectares of land. That place is our farm land. We want them to leave our land.”

Source: Leadership

