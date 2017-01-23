Monday , 23 January 2017
RenMoney Challenges Nigerians to #LiveDifferent

Albert Einstein said “It is insanity to keep doing the same thing and expect a different result” and this is why RenMoney MFB Limited, Nigeria’s foremost consumer finance company, has issued a challenge to Nigerians urging them to #LiveDifferent in 2017.

RenMoney’s Executive Director Ian Abrahams has asked Nigerians to imagine a life where money was not a limitation to their dreams and choose to #LiveDifferent this year. According to him, “We want people to change their approach to life and living; we want them to understand that with the right financial partner like RenMoney, they can achieve their life goals”

Comprising of a series of engaging, motivating and inspiring activities spread throughout the year, the #LiveDifferent campaign which went live on January 1st, 2017 invites Nigerians to take the “I choose to #LiveDifferent” pledge with RenMoney and work hand in hand with the brand to ensure those pledges are fulfilled in 2017

The campaign which is run on the RenMoney’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram is also explained better on their website – www.renmoneyng.com.

RenMoney MFB Limited is a consumer finance organization with expertise in bridging the gap between credit and cash flow. Some RenMoney products include – Cash Loan, School Fees Loan, Point-of-Sale (POS) Loan, Smartphone Financing as well as investment products such as Fixed Deposit and Target Savings.

About RenMoney MFB

Founded with a focus on emerging markets, RenMoney MFB Limited is Nigeria’s foremost consumer finance company with expertise in the provision of simple money solutions. Please visit www.renmoneyng.com for the latest news and in-depth information about RenMoney and its products or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/renmoneyng), Twitter (www.twitter.com/renmoneyng), Instagram (www.instagram.com/renmoneymfb) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/renmoneyng).


