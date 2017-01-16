Revealed: Four players Manchester United are targeting this summer

Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United are unlikely to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but rather sell some under performing players to raise funds to land their key names this summer.

According to the Mirror, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko are among United’s summer targets.

With Morgan Schneiderlin joining Everton for £22million and Memphis Depay set to follow him out of Old Trafford this month, United are in a bettter shape to compete in the transfer market.

The Manager made the revelation in a chat with Sport TV saying: “I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers.

“We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players.”

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and club owners the Glazers have backed Mourinho but clearly also want to recoup money to put into the kitty for the summer of 2017 swoops.

