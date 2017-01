Thousands of women in cities in the U.S started protest marches following the inauguration of America’s 45th President, Donald Trump.

Pop star, Rihanna was spotted outside the Trump tower in New York as she joined the crowd wearing a pink hoodie with the words, “this p***** grabs back” inscribed on the back.

So proud to be a woman!!” she wrote on Instagram. “So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice.

