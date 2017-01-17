Rival Car Wash Owners Battle Each Other With Water Hoses Over Customers

The owners of rival car washes in a Chinese city were filmed fighting with water hoses in an incident witnesses said started as an argument over customers.

A video recorded at the scene on Friday in Yongzhou, Hunan Province, shows the two women using car wash hoses to do battle in a parking lot.

The video shows the women spray each other with freezing water and hit one another with their arms for several seconds.

Witnesses said the women were the owners of rival car washes and were fighting over their customers.

