Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Rival Car Wash Owners Battle Each Other With Water Hoses Over Customers

Yinka Agunbiade 16 hours ago

The owners of rival car washes in a Chinese city were filmed fighting with water hoses in an incident witnesses said started as an argument over customers.

A video recorded at the scene on Friday in Yongzhou, Hunan Province, shows the two women using car wash hoses to do battle in a parking lot.

The video shows the women spray each other with freezing water and hit one another with their arms for several seconds.

Witnesses said the women were the owners of rival car washes and were fighting over their customers.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

f131023fff30-635x357

Israeli Police Tell Dead Woman She Can Appeal Cause Of Death

The relatives of a deceased Israeli woman on Sunday received a letter addressed to her, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946