Rivers Communities Ask Army To Vacate Farmlands

Residents of three communities of Elele-Alimini, and Obelle in Emohua local government and Elele town in Ikwerre local government of Rivers State yesterday barricaded the main entrance of 343 Air Defence Artillery Regiment, Elele, Rivers State in protest over the alleged forceful acquisition of their land by the Nigerian Army.

The protesters claimed that the land runs into hundreds of hectares and that the development had sacked the people of the areas from their farming activities.

The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the senate and the House of Representatives to intervene in the matter and compel the Army to vacate their land.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters and chairman of Elele-Alimini council of chiefs, Chief Chibuike Dike, said the people of the areas were worried about the activities of the military.

Dike stated that the host communities have been under intimidation and neglected by the military, adding that they were not allowed to farm on their land again.

The chairman said the communities have since been sacked by the military from their settlement, noting that if was done that the people may not have a piece of land for farming.

He said, “The problem is that the Army barrack has encroached into our land. They are not meant to take our land by force. If they need land they should negotiate with the people. They have taken over 500 hectares of land. That place is our farm land. We want them to leave our land.”

Source: Leadership

