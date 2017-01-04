Ronaldo Brilliantly Hits Back After Kroos New Year Dig At Brazil

German midfielder Toni Kroos caused a Twitter uproar on Sunday after he replaced the digits ‘1’ and ‘7’ in ‘2017’ with the flags of Brazil and Germany respectively in his New Year tweet, referring to Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Refusing to take this uncalled-for jibe lying down, Brazilian legend Ronaldo de Lima decided to reverse the tables on Kroos.

He posted a picture on Facebook wishing Kroos a happy 2017, only this time the ‘2’ and ‘0’ were replaced with the Brazilian and German flags respectively, referring to Brazil’s 2-0 victory over the Germans in the final of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, in which Ronaldo himself scored both the goals.

