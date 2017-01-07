Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading

English forward Wayne Rooney has equalled Bobby Charlton‘s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The Red Devils skipper scored his 249th United goal to put Jose Mourinho‘s side 1-0 up against Reading at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial was impressive in the build up, going past Chris Guner, before finding Juan Mata who put the cross in for Rooney to hook into the far corner.

The strike comes in Rooney’s 542nd competitive appearance for United, 216 fewer than Charlton who generally played in a deeper role.

The 31-year-old is set to end his career as United’s and England’s all-time top goalscorer after also surpassing Charlton on the international stage.

He currently sits on 53 Three Lions strikes, four clear of Charlton and five clear of Gary Lineker.

United won the game 4-0 courtesy of other goals from Martial and Marcus Rashford who netted a brace.

