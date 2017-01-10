Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Russia Considering Ban On Sale Of Cigarettes To Children

Femi Adesanya 11 hours ago

Russia’s health ministry is set to move ahead with plans to ban the sales of cigarettes to persons born in 2014 and later.

Russia has one of the highest smoking rates in the world, with 40% of its population as regular smokers.

The ban on the sale of cigarettes to children will continue even up to their adulthood in what will be a strict effort to cut down smoking in the country.

The move might go as far as declaring smoking illegal in future. Smoking is already illegal in workplaces and on commuter buses in Russia but new policies could very well see the ban broadened.

 

