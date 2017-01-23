Ryan Mason has surgery on skull fracture after head clash in Chelsea game

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason underwent surgery on a fractured skull following a sickening clash of heads with Gary Cahill during the first-half of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

Mason, 25, was said to be in a stable condition following the procedure in a hospital in west London.

The former Tottenham player and Cahill collided in Hull’s penalty area 14 minutes into the Tigers’ 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

A statement from the Tigers late last night confirmed he will remain in hospital for the next few days.

The statement said:

“The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon. “Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days. “Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital. “A further update will be issued tomorrow (Monday).”

Both medical teams rushed to the scene as the referee stopped play.

Cahill quickly returned to his feet and readied himself to return to the action. He completed the game and scored Chelsea’s second goal.

Mason was in hospital by then, having received treatment for around six minutes on the field before departing on a stretcher, while receiving oxygen.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said: “Everyone at Chelsea wants to wish for him the best.

“It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn’t really good. He decided to continue the game.

“It was very bad this accident. Everyone at Chelsea, we hope to see him very soon on the pitch and to recover very soon.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: